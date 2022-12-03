Ashanti Crushes National Anthem At Big 12 Championship With Bedazzled Microphone

When it was announced prior to her taking the stage that Ashanti would be singing the National Anthem at the Big 12 Championship, I had to do a double-take. Is Ashanti still around? Good for her!

And, it turns out, she can still REALLY sing. She delivered an incredible rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” and did while holding the most ridiculous microphone I have ever seen.

Platinum recording artist, Ashanti sets off the Big-12 championship game between Kansas State and TCU, with the National Anthem! #CFBPlayoff #TCUvsKSU pic.twitter.com/bs9oGpm7Gw — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) December 3, 2022

Now that’s how you make a splash! Twitter users went nuts over her anthem and let everyone know that Ashanti does, still, got it.

Wow fantastic Anthem performance by @ashanti — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 3, 2022

Whoa The #Big12Championship brought back @ashanti for the National Anthem and she crushed it 🇺🇸🏈🎶 pic.twitter.com/iJPfBQcJio — Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) December 3, 2022

Regardless, for me Ashanti will always be Kenyon Stone’s pregnant girlfriend in the movie “Coach Carter” starring the definitely overrated Samuel L. Jackson. I love that movie, but man Samuel L. delivers some painfully bad lines.

Ashanti was excellent in “Coach Carter” and 17 years later delivered an excellent National Anthem at the Big 12 Championship (image courtesy IMDB)

Anyway, TCU and Kansas State are battling for the Big 12 Championship. A TCU victory guarantees them a spot in the College Football Playoff and a loss means complete chaos. Especially after USC’s defeat to Utah on Friday.

As a fan, I’m rooting for total chaos. Let’s go Wildcats!