Arrogant Or Awesome? Tatis Jr Trolls “He’s On Steroids” Chants By Dancing

Fernando Tatis Jr. trolled the Wrigley faithful Tuesday after the fans in the outfielder bleachers began mocking him with a “He’s on steroids,” chant.

Tatis Jr, who was suspended 80 games last season and the start of this season for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, responded by dancing their criticisms away… literally.

CRINGE OR COOL?

Alright, so let’s break this down.

(Padres fans aren’t allowed to respond because they will support their 14-year, $340 million shortstop no matter what)

Was Tatis dancing in the outfield kind of awesome or did he come across like an arrogant a-hole? Could it be both?

I actually don’t have an issue with him attempting to play it off the way he did.

Does Tatis dancing come across as insecure? Sure. Is it only going to lead to opposing fanbases to double-down on their heckling? Of course – but so what?

As a Yankees fan and someone who attended Fordham University in the Bronx when the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry was at its height, we let Manny Ramirez have it every single time he came to town. We couldn’t stand Manny. When he failed, we celebrated as if somehow me and my drunk buddies in the bleachers had something to do with it. And when he delivered, it only made us hate him more. It was stupid but it was fun and it’s what being a fan is all about. And as much as I hated Manny, I kind of respected him for going all-in on it.

That’s where Tatis finds himself across baseball right now. He’s so good that people are going to hate him. And the fact that he’s so good AND that he got caught cheating? It’s a no win situation.

And what does he care what fans think about him? He already had an opening pitcher call him a cheater after he went yard on him. Tatis is going to make a crushing on a new merch deal wearing shirts that say, “Haters gonna hate.”

TATIS GOING FULL HEEL

Tatis knows he could be in line to become the next Pope and performing miracles left and right and still the opponent’s fanbases wouldn’t stop razzing him – it’s what they do.

You add the fact that the Cubs fans are going to mock him about steroids of all things?

Uhm, two words: Sammy Sosa.

So whether it’s Manny being Manny.. or Rodman being Rodman… certain athletes are going to embrace being a heel.

However, by acting this way Tatis put a heck of a lot more pressure on himself. Because when you embrace the heel persona, the only way it works is if you actually deliver when it matters, just like Manny and Rodman did. Otherwise you come across as Barry Bonds. A great player and a cheater that nobody likes. Oh, and no championship rings.

So far this season, Tatis is hitting .182 with one home-run in 22 plate appearances as his team sits below .500 at 12-13.

All the dancing in the world won’t be able to make up for that.