Arrest Warrant Out For Former Jets LB Darron Lee After Missed Court Date

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee was named in an arrest warrant in Dublin, Ohio, on Monday.

According to the New York Post, the former NFL player, drafted by NY in 2019, reportedly missed a court date stemming from his arrest over allegations of domestic abuse in April.

Lee was a member of the Buckeyes’ national championship team in 2014.

Former NY Jets linebacker Darron Lee. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office documents, Darron Lee was arrested in April after assaulting his mother, Candice Lee.

The mother of his child, Lindsey McGlone, also alleged past physical abuse by Lee. McGlone and Darron Lee share a 2-year-old son. Candice Lee reportedly appeared before the cops with a swollen cheek and said she had head pain. She was taken to the hospital after Lee’s arrest.

Speaking with police, McGlone accused Lee of grabbing her by the neck months before his incident with Candice. The former NFL player allegedly threatened to kill her and their son.

As previously reported on OutKick, Lee’s pattern of behavior concerning women has been troubling.

The former linebacker may also be remembered for a physical incident at the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2017 that required then-Jets teammate Leonard Williams to physically restrain Darron Lee after a heated exchange with a woman.

