Former Buckeyes Star, NFL Linebacker Darron Lee Charged With Domestic Violence After Attacking Mom, Girlfriend

Former NFL linebacker and Ohio State Buckeyes standout Darron Lee was arrested after an incident at his home in Dublin, Ohio. Lee was arrested Monday evening, at around 5:30 p.m., according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office documents.

Lee allegedly assaulted his mother, Candice Lee, and the mother of his child, Lindsey McGlone. McGlone and Darron Lee share a two-year-old son.

Ex-Super Bowl Winner In Major Trouble

According to Lee’s mother, she appeared at the home after Lindsey reached out to her during an argument with Darron. The mother accused Lee of shoving her against a wall and raining punches on her after he threw her to the ground.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Speaking with police, McGlone accused Lee of having grabbed her by the neck in October where the former NFL player also threatened to kill her and their son.

Candice Lee reportedly appeared before the cops with a swollen cheek and said she had head pain. She was taken to the hospital after Lee’s arrest.

A Pattern of Terrible Behavior

Lee’s pattern of behavior with respect to women has been troubling. The ex-linebacker may also be remembered for a physical incident at the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2017 that required then-Jets teammate Leonard Williams to physically restrain Darron Lee after a heated exchange with a woman.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Lee was a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2016 and played with the winning Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl.

The 28-year-old last appeared in the NFL in 2021 during a light training camp stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. Lee played for the Jets, Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Raiders.

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)