Aroldis Chapman Screwed Himself Out Of Playoff Spot

Have you ever made an emotional, impulsive decision because you were angry?

“Oh I’ll show them! They don’t know what they’re missing!”

Only to then be proven wrong and you feel like an idiot?

Enter New York Yankees relief / closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

Over the weekend, Chapman refused to attend a mandatory Yankees practice session. The one-time dominant closer who has been struggling recently on the mound, told the Yanks he would only go if he was guaranteed a roster spot. They couldn’t, so he never showed and effectively his Yankees career is now over.

… but it didn’t have to be.

It’s been announced that Yankees reliever Scott Effross will now have to undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of the ALDS playoffs. Effross was set to replace Chapman on the roster. With Effross now out, Chapman would most likely be on the roster and a part of the team’s Championship run.

With the Scott Effross injury, Aroldis Chapman likely would have made the ALDS roster. Instead, his Yankees career is almost certainly over. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 11, 2022

YANKEES HOST THE GUARDIANS BEGINNING TONIGHT

Privately the Yankees have to be at least a little concerned with their current situation. They thought they would have two more relief pitchers, especially Effross who they planned on using a good amount against the Cleveland Guardians. They now don’t have either and will have to adapt their game plan. The team will hope that Gerrit Cole, Nester Cortes and the other starting pitchers can go deep into the game. Miguel Castro will be replacing the injured Effross.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman did not hold his back his thoughts on Chapman ditching his team.

“There was no legitimate reason why he wasn’t here. He’s employed to provide work. The postseason roster hadn’t been set. We hadn’t even had our meetings yet. We still haven’t had that meeting. He chose not to come. Clearly disappointing but at the same time not surprised by now things have started to play out over the course of the season. It was surprising at first. A little shocking. But then after the shock wore off, when you add everything up, it’s not surprising. There have been some questions about whether he’s been all in or not for a little while. He’s maintained verbally that he’s in, but at times his actions don’t match those words,” Cashman told media members.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 26: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

CHAPMAN’S STUBBORNNESS LET THE TEAM DOWN

The 34-year-old’s time with the Yankees had been in question and many believed he probably wouldn’t return to the team after this season. But not before the playoffs even started. He’s in the final year of his 3-year $48 million dollar contract, but has struggled significantly. His ERA was 4.46 this season.

He also missed nearly a month of playing time in August and September recovering from a tattoo infection on his leg.

Chapman blew off the team before Effross’s surgery was announced. Manager Aaron Boone even said that the team hadn’t even fully decided their postseason rosters yet. Nevertheless, Chapman made the abrasive move. Speaking to reporters, Boone said, “I think there’s a chance he absolutely could have been [on the roster]. We’re still actually getting ready to start those conversations now. He may have been. It’s a moot point now.”

Good for the Yankees to still not let Chapman join the postseason roster. I hope that if they go on to win the World Series they don’t even give him a ring. Or if they do, I’d like to see them just mail it to him months later. And if it’s up to me, he’s not even invited to the ticker-take parade.

Athletes can’t let their team down when it matters the most.

As for Chapman, what are you doing? You worked your whole life, dealt with a whole season of up downs, just to ditch out at the end because you were stubborn? You put in all that time for nothing because you acted like a child. Or another word, an idiot.