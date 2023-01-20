Aroldis Chapman Finds His Likely Final Team In Kansas City Royals

Just a few years ago it would have been shocking to hear that closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman was having difficulty finding a team that wanted him.

The 7x All-Star and World Series Champion used to be lights out when his opponents came up to the plate. He’s hoping to bring similar successes to the Kansas City Royals.

Though, that might be easier said than done.

In recent years, Chapman has struggled – especially last year in what was a disastrous final stint with the New York Yankees.

Closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman has signed with the Kansas City Royals for one-year. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CHAPMAN IS A SEVEN-TIME ALL-STAR

The free agent left-handed closer ended his Yankees run on bad terms – being left off the team’s postseason roster after he missed a mandatory team workout. The two sides disagreed over Chapman’s playing time and contract negotiations. Chapman’s reluctance to attend the workouts if he wasn’t going to actually pitch in the ALDS spurred disagreement between franchise and player. It was essentially a stand-off, with the Yankees not re-signing him in the end.

Now, according to ESPN, the Royals have reportedly signed Chapman to a one-year, $3.75 million contract. With him already being 34-years-old, and the fact that it’s only a short term deal, all eyes will be on Chapman to see if this will be where he wraps up his 13-year career.

Prior to joining the Yankees in 2017, Chapman spent a year with the Chicago Cubs where he won a World Series and before that, the Cincinnati Reds. He has a 44-35 career record with 315 saves, 1,045 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA.