ARod & His Fitness Model Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Take It To The Next Level – The Play-In Round!

ARod and new girlfriend fitness bikini model Kathryne Padgett were in their normal seats Tuesday at the Target Center, but this wasn’t just any night out for the new couple. It was the first official play-in game for ARod as a member of the Timberwolves ownership group and the former MLB slugger is now officially headed into the NBA playoffs after the T-Wolves beat the Clippers 109-104 to nab the 7th seed.

The couple that first burst onto the scene during the 49ers-Packers playoff game have been going so strong lately that ARod is even taking credit for photographing his girlfriend flexing the glutes at home plate inside the Oakland Coliseum.

ARod, a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group, watches Tuesday’s playoff game with girlfriend Kathryne Padgett / via Getty Images

ARod and new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett relax during Tuesday’s play-in game / via Instagram Story

“Yes,” ARod responded when asked if the glutes shot was his photography work.

Now it’s time to get down to business in the NBA playoffs. Next up for ARod & Kat Padgett is a seven-game series against Ja Morant and the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. The first two games of the series will force ARod to fire up the private jet for Saturday’s series opener set for 3:30 on ESPN.

The happy couple will be back in their Minneapolis courtside seats a week from Thursday when Game 3 takes place on TNT.

Hate ARod all you want, but his life really has changed since he posted a video a year ago this week featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin belting out “Fix You” while ARod reflected on his relationship with the now-engaged JLo.

He dodged a bullet there and now Kat Padgett rolls into town firing off nuclear missile Instagram photos.

And he has a play-in victory. This guy is on fire right now. Bet against ARod right now at your own peril. The guy is on a heater.