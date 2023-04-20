Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A New Netflix Show, And It Looks Like It’s Time For Him To Quit Acting

Videos by OutKick

Arnold Schwarzenegger has come a long way from the days of “The Terminator.”

Once upon a time, there were few men in Hollywood capable of keeping up with Schwarzenegger. All he did was pump out action hits one after another.

The man was an ATM machine for studios. He starred in several “Terminator” films, “Predator,” “True Lies, “Eraser,” “Total Recall” and many others.

Schwarzenegger couldn’t miss back in the days. Well, if “FUBAR” is a sign of where he’s at in his career, it’s time to ride off into the sunset with some remaining dignity.

Fubar. (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

There was previously a teaser for the Netflix series, and it was comically bad. Well, for anyone hoping the full trailer would inspire optimism, I’m sad to report that’s just not the case.

The plot is described as follows:

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

If that didn’t make you physically cringe, just wait until you see the trailer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is better than this.

Seriously, what is Schwarzenegger doing? What is the goal here? He doesn’t need money. He’s been rich for a very long time, and playing golf or lifting weights would be a better use of time than whatever this pile of trash is.

The plot is terrible, it looks overacted and not serious and all signs point to “FUBAR” being a massive swing and a miss.

Look at this episodic image. It’s literally just Arnold Schwarzenegger walking away from a fire like it’s no big deal. Who wrote this? Some teenagers jacked up on caffeine?

“Fubar” with Arnold Schwarzenegger looks terrible. (Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023)

Schwarzenegger used to play characters who kicked butt, inspired fear in viewers or gave people a reason to cheer.

Now, the legendary actor has been reduced to starring in “FUBAR.” It feels like when Allen Iverson tried to play basketball in Turkey.

There’s simply no reason to do it.

Having said that, at least it stars Monica Barbaro, who was also great in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Maybe it won’t be a total loss when it premieres May 25.