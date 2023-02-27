Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Netflix Show Looks Embarrassingly Bad

Videos by OutKick

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s upcoming Netflix series looks like a heaping pile of garbage.

The actor turned politician turned back to actor used to make absolute heaters back in the day. We’re talking about the man who starred in Multiple “Terminator” films, “Predator,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Eraser” and many more hits.

However, his last role in a major production was in “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which was stunningly bad. It looks like “FUBAR” from Netflix might be even worse. For those of you who don’t know, FUBAR stands for “F*cked up beyond any repair.” It’s an old military term.

The plot is described as, “A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. That’s it and that’s all, for now….”

Does that sound insanely cheesy? Just wait until you watch the teaser. It’s jarring.

Arnold Schwarzenegger should just enjoy retirement.

Arnold, there’s really no need for this. There’s no need to be pumping out half-baked content for Netflix. This man was once a Hollywood titan and he followed that up by becoming the Governor of California.

That’s one hell of a legacy. That’s the kind of life most people couldn’t even begin to dream of. Yet, that’s the life Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully put together.

Now, instead of enjoying some cocktails on a beach somewhere just relaxing, he’s bringing fans “Fubar.” Who the hell thought this was a good idea?

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Netflix’s new show “FUBAR.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYedxZ6rZHo)

The preview is stunningly bad. A groin joke? Are you serious, Netflix? This man is 75 and deserves much better than whatever this is.

How do you go from starring in “The Terminator” to starring in the Netflix series “Fubar”?

Let the man have a little dignity. He doesn’t deserve a ticket on what appears to be a Titanic-level disaster of a TV show. For those of you not already turned off, “FUBAR” premieres May 25. It’s a hard pass from me.