Army Forced To Draw Up New Commercials For ‘Final Four’ Ad Spots After Actor Jonathan Majors’ Arrest

The Army launched a spree of ads featuring rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors to boost their recruiting numbers after a disappointing 2022.

The Army’s vision of going all in on Majors backfired Saturday when the actor was arrested in New York for allegedly strangling a woman, also accused of assault and harassment.

After news of Majors’ arrest, the Army pulled all their ads featuring the 33-year-old actor. Now, they find themselves in a snafu as they plan to showcase ads during this week’s Final Four matchups but cannot use Majors’ appearance as the actor works on clearing his name.

Mr. Jonathan Majors is doing Army commercials now?🤔On a side note, I say go for it people..😉 pic.twitter.com/syydfALCSX — AustinWestmoore (@SirWestmoore) March 16, 2023

Head of Army marketing, Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, spoke with the AP on Tuesday and detailed how their campaigns will pivot away from Majors during their Final Four TV spots.

“We are absolutely able to utilize a majority of what we have invested,” Fink told the outlet. “We think that we’ll have some brand new creative ads in time for the Women’s Final Four on Friday.”

Fink added, “A majority of that content did not contain our main narrator. … So we have a ton of content to go back to, to create basically new commercials new ads, if we need to. The campaign is full steam ahead.”

The Army’s “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow” featuring Majors were part of a $117 million media ad buy after recruitment numbers for the Army fell 25 percent short of their aim last year.

Majors’ legal team has deemed the allegations a smear campaign and expects the charges to be dropped. As of Tuesday, the charges against Majors remain active.

Actor Jonathan Majors has put out a statement regarding domestic dispute charges. pic.twitter.com/GWPXm45I3v — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) March 26, 2023

The Yale-graduated actor is most known for recently co-starring in “Creed III” and for playing the character Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney’s MCU has built a whole phase around Kang, the villain played by Majors, meaning lead producer Kevin Feige and Co. will also monitor the actor’s legal troubles.