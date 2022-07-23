American Military Leadership Has Embraced Woke Ideology, Clay Travis Reacts

If you are thinking about joining the military, Clay Travis want you to be an absolute warrior.

“That’s all I care about,” the OutKick founder said. “I don’t care what your pronouns are.”

Clay continued: “The military has embraced woke ideology. They’re out there saying, have you seen some of these new ads? ‘Oh, we’re really care about your pronouns.’ I don’t care about your pronouns. I really don’t. What I want in my military is a simple, definitive. Goal. I want the biggest, baddest ass kickers on the planet in our military. If you are thinking about joining the military, I want you to be an absolute warrior. That’s all I care about. I want you to be able to kick the crap out of our enemies.”

“I don’t care what your pronouns are. I don’t care who you sleep with. I care what kind of physical shape you’re in and how bad ass you can be when combat is necessary. It’s all I care about. That’s the goal of the job. Our military can’t fill itself. They can’t get enough people to come into the military. I believe a big reason why is because they’ve gone woke. Our adversaries are not going woke China eight putting out recruiting videos for their military, talking about their pronouns and their diversity inclusion policies. I don’t care about any of that. I care about are we hiring and training bad asses?”

“Everything that the woke virus touches it destroys including, unfortunately, our military’s recruitment goals,” Clay said. “Get back to selling the military as a bad ass institution. Get away from talking about how awful America is and how racist America is and how much you love your pronouns. I don’t care about any of it, nor does anybody who is out there that the military is trying to recruit.”