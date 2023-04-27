Veteran-Owned Beer Brand Sees Massive Sales Boost After Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s stupidity with Dylan Mulvaney has turned into a huge win for Armed Forces Brewing Company.

The Anheuser-Busch brand has been getting absolutely shellacked after collaborating with the transgender activist, whose entire brand appears to be mocking and making fun of women and young girls.

Sales are getting crushed as regular people are done with Bud Light’s woke antics. While Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light might be struggling, Armed Forces Brewing Company is definitely doing just fine.

In fact, the company with Osama Bin Laden shooter Rob O’Neill as its face has seen a huge boost.

People continue to turn on Bud Light. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Armed Forces Brewing Company cashes in on Bud Light’s mistake.

CEO Alan Beal told OutKick that sales of the company’s beer are up 600% since the Dylan Mulvaney debacle kicked off in early April. Specifically, Armed Forces Brewing Company has seen a big boost in the sales of Preamble lager, which is the company’s light option. The man responsible for overseeing the veteran-owned beer company says lots of bars and restaurants are contacting his distributors to replace Bud Light with Preamble.

Beal also revealed to OutKick that the largest boost appears to be coming in Florida. That’s not hard to understand. Florida is where woke goes to die, as Governor Ron DeSantis will proudly tell anyone.

Why are people opting for Armed Forces Brewing since the disaster with Bud Light started? Beal thinks it’s obvious:

His company loves America and celebrates its greatest parts.

Beal passionately told me, “We’re simply making very good beer and we’re proud of our liquid. Our beers tribute the service and sacrifice of the Men & Women who serve in our U.S. military and our first responders. We also make a beer, our Preamble – We The People lager that tributes our Constitution and American patriotism. I think those are company values and brand messaging that 99% of Americans can get behind. Communists obviously won’t like our beer or company values, but who doesn’t want to tribute a service member?”

People are turning against Anheuser-Busch.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is definitely not the only company to see a boost thanks to Bud Light’s stupidity.

Ultra Right Beer, which launched after the Mulvaney collaboration, is expected to see $1 million in sales by the end of April, according to Fox Business.

On top of that, sales are down all over the country, and Bud Light is just sitting unsold on Las Vegas shelves. Even people looking to cut loose in Sin City don’t seem interested in drinking Bud Light. You know you’ve really crossed a line when people in Las Vegas start making calculated decisions.

People visiting Las Vegas appear to be boycotting Bud Light.



Other beers are sold out while Bud Light sits on shelves collecting dust.



People are fed up and have had enough of the woke virus ruining America!

Finally, Armed Forces Brewing Company might have successfully made the coolest beer can in history with its Special Hops IPA. I challenge any American to not feel patriotic as all hell sucking down one of these bad boys.

Armed Forces Brewing Company sees sales boost after Bud Light teams up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Armed Forces Brewing Company)

Bud Light remains in a state of panic, and it’s hard to see it changing soon.