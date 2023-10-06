Arkansas OC Dan Enos Argued With Students Via Email After Latest Loss

Videos by OutKick

The Arkansas football program is down bad. So bad, in fact, that offensive coordinator Dan Enos is fighting with students over email.

On Saturday, a few Arkansas students used the school’s email system to criticize Enos — probably assuming he’d never actually respond.

But he did, and the screenshots made their way to X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday night. HawgBeat.com confirmed the validity of the screenshots through a Freedom of Information Act request.

At least get a burner account, man!

In the exchange, one student wrote, “I just wanted you to know that I’m available to call 4th downs for y’all if y’all need it AND y’all don’t have to pay me millions. What a disgrace.”

Enos replied roughly an hour and a half after the game ended by asking what the wise guy would’ve called instead.

Another screenshot shows Enos sarcastically calling another fan “so innovative.”

That same person gave Enos some coaching advice, and Enos says the keyboard warrior “should have been a coach.”

When the person says he would be “just as effective as you are,” Enos wrote, “U still have time. Apply for some jobs, I’m sure you’ll be great.”

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Enos is in his first year as OC for the Razorbacks, and clearly, things aren’t going well in Fayetteville.

Arkansas fell to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday to drop to 2-3 on the season. The Razorbacks won their first two games and have lost three straight since then. They currently sit in sixth place in the AFC West.

So while Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman recently deleted all of his social media, Dan Enos decided to face the haters head on.

Bold strategy, Dan. Let’s see how it plays out.