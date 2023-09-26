Sam Pittman Quits Social Media After 2-2 Start, Lectures People About Mental Health

Videos by OutKick

After starting the season with a couple of lopsided wins, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped the last two games. Fans are frustrated, but head coach Sam Pittman said that’s no excuse for the way they’ve behaved on social media.

Last week, Pittman deleted his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. And on Monday, following the Hogs’ Week 4 loss to LSU, he explained why.

“I do not believe that you can hide behind a phone and address people as personally as people do. I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s right,” Pittman said.

"You can talk about my coaching all you want but attacking me, guys on the team, it's not right."



Pittman with a very passionate answer when asked by @TomMurphyADG about deleting his twitter account. #WPS



Pittman said several players have approached him, upset about something they saw on social. And he, too, has felt the effects of online attacks — not just about his coaching, but also about personal issues like his weight.

“I’m a counselor last week for my punter, for some O-linemen. To me, that’s not what it is, for a bunch of people that’s hiding to talk about you,” Pittman said. “Everybody knows I’m fat, everybody knows I’ve got a big chest. To (make fun of) that, who does that make feel better?”

Since taking the reins at Arkansas in 2019, Pittman has led the Razorbacks to a 21-19 all-time record. The team almost had a breakthrough in 2021 — rising to No. 8 on the AP Poll with wins over Texas and Texas A&M.

But after seeing a No. 10 ranking last September, Arkansas is 6-8 in its last 14 games and 2-6 in its last eight SEC games.

Sam Pittman Discusses Mental Health in Social Media Age

Social media can be fun, but it can also be extremely toxic. While not all of us have to deal with the same vitriol directed at high-profile athletes and coaches, we’ve certainly all seen the damage keyboard warriors can do on a person’s mental health.

It’s exhausting — no matter who you are.

“People say, ‘Well you make a lot of money.’ That ain’t got nothing to do with people bashing you personally,” Pittman said. “You can talk about my coaching all you want. But attacking me, guys on the team, that’s not right. I’ll never feel like it’s right.”

If they had their druthers, most coaches would probably not have social media at all. Unfortunately, though, it’s a vital tool in today’s recruiting game.

Fellow coaches like Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin and Jim Harbaugh have enjoyed plenty of success from the high profiles they’ve established online. But social media also gives fans an opportunity to hurl anonymous insults at public figures without consequence.

The university may make Pittman reactive his X account in the future, but for now, he feels his mental health is more important.

“As a coach you can’t have a political affiliation. You can’t have a religious affiliation,” Pittman said. “You can’t do anything, but you can take it. I got tired of taking it and I closed my Twitter account. Looks like I’m going to fire it back up, but that’s how I feel about it. All that’s going to do is get some more people bashing me, so go right ahead, because I don’t have Twitter.”