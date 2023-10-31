Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Doing Her Part To Protect Women’s Sports, Stop Men From Competing Against Women

Videos by OutKick

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined OutKick’s Charly Arnolt on Tuesday’s edition of OutKick The Morning to discuss what her state is doing to protect women’s sports.

Arnolt and Huckabee Sanders discussed an apparent change in posture by the NCAA regarding men using women’s locker rooms.

“Charlie Baker, the current president of the NCAA, has gone as far now to say that, in the future — very near future — he anticipates reversing course from what you saw from the last president of the NCAA,” Arnolt said. “Making sure at the very least to keep men out of the women’s locker rooms.”

She said that hopefully, Baker would take the next step by banning men from competing against women entirely, then asked the Arkansas governor if she had been in contact with Baker.

Huckabee Sanders Said Her State Will ‘Continue Pushing’ To Protect Women’s Sports

“I have not been directly but I know the RGA (Republican Governors Association) and a number of governors signed on to a letter to him and some of my colleagues have spoken directly with him, Huckabee Sanders said.

“We’re going to continue pushing and continue doing everything that we can, not just from a state level, but also trying to put pressure and have those conversations to do everything to protect women, not just in the locker room, but also on the fields, on the courts to make sure that there is an even playing field and that women can continue to be competitive and successful in sports across the board.”

Huckabee Sanders has been the Governor of Arkansas — a position her father Mike Huckabee held between 1996 and 2007 — since earlier this year.

In 2021, her predecessor, Asa Hutchinson, signed a bill into law that banned transgender women and girls from competing on women’s and girls’ school sports teams.

