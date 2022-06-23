Arkansas Baseball Stays Alive With 3-2 Win Over Ole Miss To Force Do-Or-Die Semifinal

There will be baseball on Thursday at the College World Series. But will it be as dramatic as Wednesday night?

Arkansas handed Ole Miss its first loss since the SEC Tournament last month with a thrilling, 3-2 win at t Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, Wednesday night to force a second game Thursday for the right to reach the CWS championship series on Saturday against Oklahoma.

Arkansas (46-20) and Ole Miss (39-23) will play at 4 p.m. eastern on ESPN2.

Oklahoma (45-22) eliminated Texas A&M, 5-1, on Wednesday afternoon to reach the best-of-three title series, which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game two will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. If a third game is necessary, it will be at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Razorbacks scored one to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the eighth in controversial fashion. Cayden Wallace led off with a screaming single down the left field line off reliever Jack Washburn, and he went for second base. He looked very much out at second on a throw from left fielder Kevin Graham, but he was called safe for a double. Ole Miss asked for a review and got one that lasted several minutes as replays showed Wallace not beating the tag.

But he was called safe, and it proved costly for the Rebels.

Jack Dougherty relieved Washburn and allowed an RBI single to Michael Turner for the 3-1 Arkansas lead with nobody out. But Dougherty gave Ole Miss a chance by not allowing any more runs in trouble. After a bunt single by Chris Lanzilli, Dougherty got a force out on a bunt by Robert Moore before an intentional walk to Jalen Battles loaded the bases. Then he struck out Brady Slavens and pinch-hitter Kendall Diggs to end the inning.

Kemp Alderman singled to lead off for Ole Miss in the bottom of the ninth, chasing Arkansas reliever Evan Taylor. Brady Tygart relieved Taylor, but he hit Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst back-to-back to load the bases with nobody out.

Zack Morris relieved Tygart and struck out pinch-hitter Hayden Leatherwood for the first out of the inning. TJ McCants then flew out to left fielder Jace Bohrofen, who held on to the ball despite a collision with charging shortstop Jalen Battles.

Justin Bench then drew the Rebels within 3-2 with an infield single, but Morris got Jacob Gonzales to line out to left field to end the game.

Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth on the longest home run in College World Series history since it was moved from Rosenblatt Stadium after the 2010 series. Slavens led off the inning with the solo homer to straight center field at a distance of 436 feet, according to ESPN, off Ole Miss starter John Gaddis.

Ole Miss had tied the game 1-1 with a lead-off home run to left field by Kemp Alderman in the bottom of the second inning off Arkansas starter Hagen Smith.

Lanzilli led off the top of the second inning with a home run to left field for a 1-0 lead.

