Arizona State’s Lindsay Zienty Is The Next Erin Andrews Of Sideline Reporting

It’s an absolutely electric time to be a female in the sports reporting world, and Arizona State may have just pumped out the next Erin Andrews.

I know, it’s one hell of a label to take on, but if anyone is up to the challenge it’s recent ASU grad Lindsay Zienty.

Aptly named Cronkite’s Finest this past spring, Zienty has gone viral in recent weeks for producing a fire “mini-reel” on TikTok, and then clapping back at all the haters who say she’s all bark, but no bite.

Think again, losers. The next Erin Andrews is here.

Arizona State grad Lindsay Zienty is America’s next Erin Andrews

Seems like there’s plenty of bite there. I don’t know much about the whole ‘she’s a 10’ trend thing on TikTok, but it appears some haters think Lindsay Zienty is only Erin Andrews in the looks-department.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Take five minutes and scroll through her social media and you’ll quickly discover she was an absolute stud at Arizona State. From football season all the way to baseball, Lindsay here was a grinder all year.

By the way, being labeled Cronkite’s Finest on several of her Instagram posts isn’t a title to take lightly, either. Walter Cronkite was a stud when the news was actually credible, and kids flock to ASU for his journalism school.

Hell, I even applied and got accepted back in the day, but stupidly chose another route. I say ‘stupidly’ because ASU has a reputation of being an absolutely banger of a school, so I feel like I probably missed the boat there.

Anyway, what’s done is done. The important thing is Lindsay Zienty didn’t miss it and now she’s graduated and looking for a job in the real world.

Hope FOX snags her, personally. We already have Erin Andrews and could now scoop up the next one? Win-win.