Erin Andrews Unleashes Expletive-Filled Rant Aimed At Attention-Seeking Media

Erin Andrews has had enough of the nonsense.

The longtime sideline reporter went off on some of her colleagues during her most recent podcast with Charissa Thompson, offering a couple of them some … blunt advice.

“You don’t have to be an a**hole,” she said. “How about this, stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself, or be clickbait with these questions that tie these guys down or put them in a bind…don’t do that.”

Erin Andrews has some advice for her colleagues. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Erin Andrews scolds media for handling of players

Well, that’s certainly one way to put it!

Andrews was seemingly referring to an incident last month down in Tampa, when a couple Bucs reporters got into it with running back Gio Bernard.

Bernard, who has spent most of the year injured, unfortunately played a huge role in the Bucs’ second half collapse against the Bengals when he botched the snap on a fake punt.

The veteran allegedly didn’t want to talk to reporters after the game, and the incident was shared on social media by one of the reporters before she ultimately apologized.

Andrews, who was covering the Bucs last Sunday, said she spoke to a couple players about the incident.

“They’re not animals. They’re not pieces of meat,” Andrews said of the players. “Yes, I realize they’re part of the story.”

Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction.



Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game. pic.twitter.com/snQSvLE5mA — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 19, 2022

Tough look here, and I can see both sides of the argument.

But, frankly, this video doesn’t make the media look great, especially when they’re chasing after him like vultures only for him to respond that he just wants to go see his family.

And then to share it to social media for all the already-angry Bucs fans to pounce? Not great!

Anyway, Andrews went on to politely ask her fellow reporters to stop treating players like “sh*t.”

Her words, not mine!

“It will take you so far, and they will remember that (more) than the bulls*it, rude ass questions because you need to write your little bit on a blog or your hit for some network that you’re on,” she continued. “Don’t treat them like sh*t. It’s not going to help you because, guess what, I know you’re not a professional athlete, but things go on in your job where you get treated like crap, and you don’t like the feeling.”