Arizona State Will Self-Impose Bowl In 2023 Ban Amid NCAA Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Arizona State has informed the NCAA and the Pac-12 Conference it will self-impose a bowl ban for the 2023 season. The decision comes amid ongoing investigation into the program’s alleged NCAA violations under former head coach Herm Edwards.

“In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson told Action Network.

The investigation has been ongoing for more than two years.

Arizona State hired head coach Herm Edward in December 2017. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Under Edwards, ASU allegedly hosted at least 30 high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period. During this time, coaching staffs were supposed to communicate with recruits only through video calls and other electronic means.

Five assistant coaches fled the program amid the investigation, and Arizona State ultimately fired Edwards in September 2022.

The Sun Devils went 26-20 during Edwards’ tenure and reached a bowl game three times (2018, 2019, 2021).

Arizona State Gets Fresh Start In 2023

Although it’s probably a rebuilding year for the Devils, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding new head coach Kenny Dillingham.

At just 33-years-old, Dillingham already has a proven track record as offensive coordinator at multiple prominent programs — Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon.

Head Coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks with the media. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

With freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada leading the offense, the Sun Devils could be a fun team to watch. And they’ll get their chance against some quality opponents, with USC, Oregon, Washington and Utah all in the preseason Top-25.

That’s why a bowl ban is devastating to the players.

“Their entire goal this year was to right the ship and make a bowl game,” a source told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

ASU has confirmed the one-year bowl ban and informed the team. A source said the reaction in the meeting was “devastating” to the players, especially among the more than 20 seniors. “Their entire goal this year was to right the ship and to make a bowl game,” said an ASU source. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 27, 2023

Unfortunately for the seniors, though, that’s not happening.

The Sun Devils will have to wait until next year — in the Big 12, by the way — to have their shot at the post-season.