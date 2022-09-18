Arizona State Fires Herm Edwards: REPORT

Herm Edwards is out at Arizona State.

The Sun Devils fired Edwards Sunday after an incredibly disappointing 30-21 Saturday loss to Eastern Michigan, according to The Athletic.

Edwards compiled a record of 26-20 in Tempe, including an 8-5 season in 2021.

Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards was fired after losing to Eastern Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Sun Devils were previously under investigation for alleged violations during Edwards’ tenure running the team, and he’s now out the door, despite having an above-.500 record since being hired in 2018.

The Herm Edwards experiment is officially over.

Edwards was hired to run ASU like an NFL team and coach with a CEO-like role. However, there were multiple problems with the NCAA, Jayden Daniels jumped ship to LSU and the team just dropped one of the worst losses in recent memory.

ASU didn’t just lose to EMU. The Sun Devils got absolutely dominated. Clearly, things weren’t going according to plan.

The people running the show in Tempe had seen enough. After more than four years with Arizona State, Edwards is out the door.

Where do the Sun Devils go from here? It’s not a super high profile job compared to B1G or SEC teams, but it still has resources and a following. ASU should be able to lure in a substantial name.

As for Edwards, he’ll probably be back on TV very soon.