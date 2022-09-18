Arizona State Paid A Massive Amount Of Money To Lose To Eastern Michigan

Arizona State’s Saturday night loss to Eastern Michigan came at a very expensive price.

The Sun Devils lost 30-21 to the Eagles, and ASU paid Eastern Michigan a cool $1.5 million to make the trip to Tempe.

Yes, they cut a check for the price of a massive house and ended the night with a loss. It’s an absolutely brutal break for the Sun Devils.

Eastern Michigan goes to Arizona State, gets $1.5 million guarantee and a 30-21 victory over Sun Devils — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) September 18, 2022

Arizona State joins an embarrassing list of teams paying for losses.

ASU now has the dubious honor of being the latest P5 team to write a fat check to an inferior program only to end up taking a loss.

In week two, Sun Belt teams were paid a collective $4.173 million to beat Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska.

Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Nebraska paid Sun Belt teams a collective $4.173 million to play home games today.



All three lost. pic.twitter.com/8ofjIu6UEh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2022

If you’re going to write a huge check and pay north of $1 million to a G5 team to travel to your stadium, you better end up winning.

If you don’t, you’re going to get dragged in humiliating fashion. After ASU dropped the Saturday night contest against EMU, they’re officially next up on the list.

Arizona State paid Eastern Michigan $1.5 million. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

To make matters worse, ASU only gave up 162 passing yards and still somehow had 30 hung on them by the Eagles. That’s not something you often see. You also don’t often see teams writing a $1.5 million check to lose.

Eastern Michigan beats Arizona State 30-21 (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ASU is down bad after taking a loss to a bad team and paying a high price to do it. You just hate to see it!