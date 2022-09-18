Arizona State Paid A Massive Amount Of Money To Lose To Eastern Michigan

Arizona State’s Saturday night loss to Eastern Michigan came at a very expensive price.
The Sun Devils lost 30-21 to the Eagles, and ASU paid Eastern Michigan a cool $1.5 million to make the trip to Tempe.
Yes, they cut a check for the price of a massive house and ended the night with a loss. It’s an absolutely brutal break for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State joins an embarrassing list of teams paying for losses.
ASU now has the dubious honor of being the latest P5 team to write a fat check to an inferior program only to end up taking a loss.
In week two, Sun Belt teams were paid a collective $4.173 million to beat Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska.
If you’re going to write a huge check and pay north of $1 million to a G5 team to travel to your stadium, you better end up winning.
If you don’t, you’re going to get dragged in humiliating fashion. After ASU dropped the Saturday night contest against EMU, they’re officially next up on the list.
To make matters worse, ASU only gave up 162 passing yards and still somehow had 30 hung on them by the Eagles. That’s not something you often see. You also don’t often see teams writing a $1.5 million check to lose.
ASU is down bad after taking a loss to a bad team and paying a high price to do it. You just hate to see it!