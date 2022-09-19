Arizona State Football Player Upset Fans Booed The Team After Home Loss To Eastern Michigan

It was an eventful weekend for the Arizona State football program. After the Sun Devils fell to Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday, the program elected to part ways with head coach Herm Edwards the next day. On top of that, one player on the team jumped on Twitter to call out the fanbase.

While Edwards managed a 26-20 record in Tempe after being hired in 2018, the Sun Devils’ 31-20 loss to Eastern Michigan was the final nail in the coffin. The program was previously under investigation for alleged violations under Edwards’ watch, which made the decision to part ways a bit easier.

Jalin Conyers, tight end for Arizona State, wants to see more changes take place, however, and it has nothing to do with the coaching staff.

A few hours after news broke that Edwards was out as head coach, Conyers shared a message to ASU fans telling them that he’s sick of hearing them boo the team.

“Booing us in our own stadium with maybe half the seats filled is NOT what us as players work and practice for every single day,” Conyers wrote in part.

“All we want to do is make Sun Devil National proud, but fans coming to the games simply just to yell at the players and coaches or to criticize and boo us is quite frankly ridiculous.”

To Sun Devil Nation, pic.twitter.com/5Y1uVwKCrg — Jalin Conyers (@therealjconyers) September 19, 2022

It’s understandable that Conyers is frustrated, but calling out your team’s fanbase for booing you after losing to a MAC team on your home field may not have been the best of calls.

Arizona State shouldn’t lose to Eastern Michigan anywhere, let alone on its own tuf. The fan base knows that, which is why the frustration and boo birds rained down after the loss.

The boos will continue at Arizona State until things take a turn for the better.