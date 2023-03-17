Arizona State President Claims Big 12 Talks Haven’t Happened

Videos by OutKick

Arizona State has apparently not been in contact with the Big 12.

Many in the world of college sports are waiting to see how everything shakes out with the PAC-12 and a potential new media deal.

For the first time in a long time, it looks like the PAC-12 is nearing stable ground. No deal is done, but the choppy waters seem to be calming.

Now, ASU president Michael Crow has claimed the Sun Devils haven’t had talks with the Big 12 about leaving. There had been a previous report that contact was underway between Brett Yormark’s conference and multiple PAC-12 teams.

Arizona State remains committed to the PAC-12. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“There have been no discussions with the Big 12 conference on moving,” Crow said when speaking to The State Press.

However, he immediately muddied his words when he clarified by stating, “I mean, there’s been discussions between everyone everywhere on all things related to where our conference is going and where stuff’s going to end up and what’s happening. We are committed to the Pac-12.”

Momentum appears to be growing for the PAC-12 to survive. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Will Arizona State and others hold the line in the PAC-12?

If you asked fans a month ago whether or not the PAC-12 had a positive outlook, most would definitely have said no.

However, the tide has definitely started to turn. When you have a major university president openly declaring his program isn’t moving, it’s an encouraging sign.

It really does look like the PAC-12 might be fine.

Will the PAC-12 stay together? (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, it has to be noted he immediately appeared to hedge. Crow went from saying no conversation had occurred to stating everything has been talked about.

That seemed to be a convenient hedge in case conflicting info comes out later. He literally backtracked a bit in the very next sentence.

It makes you wonder what might be floating around in emails or texts.

Arizona State doesn’t plan on joining the Big 12. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For now, the PAC-12 appears to be on its most stable ground in a very long time. A lot could still change, but signs are pointing in a positive direction. That definitely wasn’t the case just a few weeks ago.