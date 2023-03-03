Big 12 In Contact With PAC-12 Programs Amid Fears Of Imminent Collapse

Videos by OutKick

The Big 12 is reportedly in contact with multiple PAC-12 programs amid fears the west coast conference could collapse.

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has so far failed in spectacular fashion to land a new media deal. Meanwhile, the Big 12 has its future secured with a deal that will pay members $31.7 million annually.

The lack of progress in the PAC-12 has many worried the conference could be raided and destroyed by the Big Ten or Big 12. The former could come for Washington and Oregon while the latter comes for Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado. It now sounds like the Big 12 is preparing to make a move.

Is the Big 12 closing in on the PAC-12?

The Big 12 is reportedly in contact with ASU, Colorado, Arizona and Utah, according to The Athletic. Commissioner Brett Yormark has been open about wanting to expand to the west coast time zone, and Baylor’s AD recently said the conference has to be ready for “movement” within the PAC-12.

It now appears like Yormark and company are preparing for just that.

The Big 12 is reportedly in talks with multiple PAC-12 teams. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s really this simple, folks. Oregon and Washington have no incentive to sign any deal with the PAC-12. Both programs reportedly believe invites are waiting for them in the Big Ten. Even at an unequal revenue split, both programs would be much better off than a lowball PAC-12 deal.

If they’re refusing to sign, the writing is on the wall and it’s time to race to the lifeboats……or that’s at least the pitch Yormark is making. Why risk staying in a conference that might not even exist by the 2024 presidential election when you can get paid in the Big 12?

George Kliavkoff talked a huge game when UCLA and USC announced they were leaving for the Big Ten. He wanted everyone to think his conference was strong and stable. Now, it’s early March, the PAC-12 has no new deal and the Big 12 is about to outflank the PAC-12 to raid and destroy it.

Will Colorado return to the Big 12? (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It's obviously a very fluid situation.