Arizona Cardinals Hand Baltimore Ravens Bettors One Of The Worst NFL Beats Of The Season

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. No surprise there. Baltimore entered the game with a 5-2 record against one-win Arizona. Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Dobbs.

Despite playing on the road, the Ravens closed as 9.5-point favorites over the Cardinals. That didn’t look great early, as the Cardinals scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game.

But, Arizona didn’t score another point in the first half. In fact, they didn’t score a point until there were less than seven minutes left in the game. At that point, the Ravens had built a 24-7 lead.

Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates his touchdown with Rashod Bateman during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

However, the Cardinals scored and decided to go for two to cut the deficit to nine points instead of 10. They converted to make it 24-15. That gave Ravens bettors a sweat, but Baltimore added a touchdown to stretch the lead to 16 points with only 2:51 remaining.

All Ravens bettors had to avoid was a Cardinals touchdown and a two-point conversion. Yes, the Cardinals could cover with just a touchdown and an extra-point kick. But, down 16 points, they’d have to go for two.

With 1:14 left in the game, Josh Dobbs hit Hollywood Brown for a touchdown. They went for two. And failed.

Huge sigh of relief from Ravens bettors. The game, for all intents and purposes, was over. The Cardinals trailed by 10 points with just 1:14 left.

Unbelievably unlikely scenario unfolds, allows Cardinals to cover the spread vs. Ravens

Still, why give up entirely? They didn’t. They tried an onside kick. And, they recovered it. Well, whatever. They probably wouldn’t have time to score anyway.

Wrong. The Cardinals gained 21 yards and decided to kick a field goal on second down. Matt Prater made it. Arizona covered the spread thanks to a meaningless onside kick recovery followed by a meaningless field goal.

Blake Gillikin of the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tough one for Ravens backers. Worst beat of the season?

It’s right up there with Mac Jones’ last-second safety in Week 6.

But this one might be worse since the Ravens were covering for the entire fourth quarter until there were less than 30 seconds left.

That’s why they call it gambling.