Mac Jones Costs Patriots Bettors With Horrible Safety Against Raiders

I hate you, Mac Jones. I’m not a New England Patriots fan, though I’m sure that they’re thinking the exact same thing. No, I backed the Patriots +3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

I’ve had a very good year betting the NFL, hitting 64% entering Week 6. This week didn’t look like it was going to be great, but I still should have split and gone 2-2. I haven’t had a losing week this year. Until now, thanks to Mac Jones.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

I hit the UNDER on the Commanders/Falcons game during the early afternoon window, but missed the UNDER in the Jaguars/Colts contest. That left me at 1-1 with the OVER in the Rams/Cardinals match and the Patriots +3. Just needed to split those to keep the no losing weeks record in tact.

The Cardinals/Rams game did everything it could to not go OVER the total. The teams just couldn’t find the endzone, kicking three field goals from inside the 15-yard line. Plus, Josh Dobbs threw a redzone interception.

Not ideal. But, hey! The Patriots trailed by two points with the ball. What could wrong? Mac Jones is what went wrong.

Well, actually I blame DeVante Parker. Jones actually threw a perfect ball to Parker that should have set the Patriots up with a chance to win the game. But, Parker just flat-out dropped it.

This was one of the best throws of Mac Jones' career…. and Parker dropped it.



Insane throw with two defenders around. pic.twitter.com/h3LJInmowz — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 15, 2023

Mac Jones takes a safety to end Patriots chances of winning and ruins the cover for New England bettors

Regardless of whether or not New England would have won the game is irrelevant for those of us who had Patriots +3. The odds of New England not covering that spread had Parker caught the ball were minute.

However, he didn’t catch the ball. Still, all New England had to do was not ALLOW any points. First, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense took a delay of game penalty on third-and-11. That moved the ball back to the 4-yard line.

You know what comes next. Jones drops back to pass and takes a sack in the endzone. Safety. Game over. Raiders lead extends from two points to four points. Disaster.

I hate you, Mac Jones.