Arianny Celeste Fires Up Instagram With New Content, Immediately Goes Viral

Arianny Celeste didn’t disappoint her fans Monday with new content.

Monday capped off an extended break from work for most people around the country. Americans got together to grill out, have a few beers, decompress and relax.

It was a pretty low-key time for most people, but Celeste wasn’t one of them. She fired up Instagram with some new content, and as you’d expect, it immediately went viral.

It was just the latest example from the UFC octagon girl that when she decides to break out her fastball, there’s not much that can be done to stop her.

Arianny Celeste remains unstoppable online.

When it comes to the UFC octagon girls, there’s nobody in the lineup with more name recognition than Arianny Celeste.

She’s been the face of the lineup for years, and one of Dana White’s most notable roster decisions. The popular Instagram star is significantly more famous than the vast majority of fighters.

Arianny Celeste manages to go viral on a regular basis. She recently dropped new Instagram content. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Right behind her in the lineup is Brittney Palmer, who also is known for dropping content on a regular basis. Those two know how to gin up interest and put up headlines.

Dana White has made a lot of smart decisions over the years, but it’s hard to argue many were better than making Celeste and Palmer the faces of the octagon girls.

That was simply great business.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are the two most famous women in the octagon girls lineup. Both are stars online and in the UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

No matter what happens in the octagon, you can always count on Celeste continuing to be a star online. She hasn’t just been on a content bender for a short period of time.

The star octagon girl has been on a content bender for years, and it definitely isn’t slowing down or ending.