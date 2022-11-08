Arianny Celeste Hits Back At Haters Who Question Her Octagon Girl Pay, Call Her Useless

UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste has become the unwilling symbol of the supposed problems with the UFC’s fighter pay. She was called out by name by former UFC fighter Uriah Hall.

Hall made the comments during a 2021 interview with Chael Sonnen. He claimed when discussing fighter pay, “It’s a big problem. How is Arianny Celeste… she’s a ring girl, right?”

“How does she make more money than some of the fighters in the Octagon who are risking their lives? Doesn’t make sense to me.”

UFC Octagon Girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste at UFC Fight Night event at Pechanga Arena (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

He later said, “You don’t have to go too much into details but I know people that are making [$10,000 to show, $10,000 to win], which is ridiculous.”

“Cause you’re going out there and fighting and you’re putting your brain cells on the line and f–ng ring card girls are making $70,000, which is utterly f–ng ridiculous.”

Arianny took to TikTok to address those claims. She said, “I feel like I need to address this because this has been said multiple times and it’s not true!”

“I don’t know where the assumption is but it’s always an article from a fighter saying, ‘We make more’ and it’s always a picture of me.”

Hating On Arianny Celeste Makes No Sense

Arianny’s message apparently didn’t make it to all fight fans. One of them decided to slide into her DMs to hurl an insult at her and question why she gets paid at all. The DM reads, “Why do you get paid you’re useless.”

She shared the DM in her Instagram Story and pointed to that as being the reason she doesn’t answer DMs. Part of her response said, “This is why I don’t reply to DMs.”

Hater slides into Octagon Girl’s DMs (Image Credit: Arianny Celest/Instagram Story)

I don’t get the hate toward ring girls or Octagon Girls at all. Even if they are getting paid more than fighters, that’s not their fault.

Calling them useless and questioning why they get paid is idiotic. If there weren’t models letting us know what round it is how would we possibly know?

It’s an important job and one that should be handled by well-compensated models, who may or may not also be on OnlyFans. In my opinion anyway.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to deal with, she had haters coming at her in the comment section. She took them on in some additional videos.

@ariannyceleste Replying to @emkowilliams take life by the balls and create whatever life it is that u want !! ♬ original sound – Arianny Celeste