Argentina Soccer Player Alexis Mac Allister Had A NSFW Response To His Girlfriend After Winning The World Cup

The celebrations following Argentina’s World Cup Final victory have been insane. The entire country is celebrating as hard as any has ever celebrated. The best part of the celebration might be that clothing appears to be optional.

The coverage of the celebrating on social media featured plenty of nudity. Every time you turn around there’s footage of someone completely naked or with their top off. We should have seen this coming. Tops were off in the stands as soon as Argentina capped off their win.

Fans celebrate World Cup win during parade (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

The suggestive celebrating isn’t just for the fans. There are players getting in on the action too. Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister proved that with a NSFW comment on his longtime girlfriend’s Instagram post.

Mac Allister’s girlfriend, Camila Mayan, shared pictures from on the field after the World Cup win. She captioned the pics, “I LOVE YOU CHAMPION!! No words, we did it! LETS GO ARGENTINA.”

Mac Allister commented on the picture with a phrase that’s literal translation might be a little different than what he was trying to say. Unless, of course, he had the literal translation in mind. The literal translation is, “I love you!! Let’s f*ckkkkkkk.”

Screenshot of one of the translations of Mac Allister’s comment (Image Credit: Camila Mayan/Instagram)

That would be one way to celebrate the most important win of their career. The alternative translation means something along the lines of “let’s f*cking go.” That doesn’t sound like the response of a World Cup winner to me.

The particular phrase must be a choose your own adventure of sorts when it comes to the translation. I’m not a language expert, nor am I even a soccer fan for that matter, but I know which translation adventure I’m choosing.

What shouldn’t be overlooked or lost in the translation is the fact that it was a big tournament for Camila too. She quietly thumbed her nose at the expected clothing restrictions of the host country.