Topless Argentina World Cup Boob Flashers Make It Out Of Qatar Alive

There is very good news to report Tuesday out of the Middle East where the topless Argentina World Cup fans who dumped out their boobs multiple times during Sunday’s game have safely escaped Qatar.

The topless tandem, @noe.dreams1 and @milubarbiie_, both posted Instagram Story updates late Monday night and early Tuesday from the airport as they prepared to leave. Later updates from Milubarbiie showed her safe and sound in Madrid. Noe Dreams posted from some hotel that clearly wasn’t Qatar.

They made it out!

Argentinian boob flasher Milubarbiie prepares to leave Qatar. / Instagram Story

Milubarbiie is now holed up in Madrid, Spain. / Instagram Story

Originally, it was Noe Dreams1 making worldwide headlines when she was shown topless during Sunday’s match where she was going nuts for Team Argentina. Then, Monday it was revealed during an extensive OutKick Culture Department investigation that her friend Milubarbiie was also dumping out the implants in the Argentina section where these two put on quite a performance.

Many international observers believed the two would be jailed and possibly killed for their public display of nudity, but it didn’t happen. In fact, Qatar didn’t even stop the ladies from flashing fans OUTSIDE the stadium as Argentinians celebrated their huge victory.

Cooler heads prevailed in the Middle East and these two Instagram models will live to see Argentina defend its crown in the United States, Mexico and Canada where flashing doesn’t typically result in jail.