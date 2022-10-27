Are Booing Fans Responsible If Aaron Judge Leaves The Yankees?

Social media erupted yesterday at the premise that Aaron Judge could be upset that fans booed him during the playoffs and that would be a determining factor in him returning to the team.

It all began on Wednesday when SNY reporter Andy Martino wrote this story. It included the following regarding the Yankees outfielder re-signing with the team:

Immediately social media began flipping out at such accusations that their booing and frustrations would somehow lead to Judge going to another team.

We’re talking Yankees fans vs Yankees fans.

Yankees fans vs the Yankees organization.

Yankees fans vs Judge (if the comments are true)

Just chaos.

When I chimed in and questioned the legitimacy of Martino’s “sources,” my Twitter thread blew up.

This is such a cop out and BS story. So now the fans are going to get the blame if Judge walks? He went 1 for 16 in the ALDS. Hit .139 all postseason. The Yankees lost for the 3rd time in 6 years to the Astros. We were booing EVERYBODY (except Cole and Cortes) pic.twitter.com/Vnx8u6UDSv — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 26, 2022

JUDGE SHOULD BE ANGRY AT MARTINO’S ARTICLE

First things first. If I’m Aaron Judge I’m pissed off at whoever leaked this story – whether true or false. Martino claims that he heard this from other players through their agents . Well those players need to apologize for putting Judge in this situation where now HE looks like the bad guy, when he didn’t even say anything. And to blame it on fans booing? That is such a pathetic take.

Second, Judge wasn’t singled out when he was being booed by SOME fans. They (like many other sports fans) are legitimately frustrated, angry, and exhausted that it’s the same thing, time and time again with their team. The Yankees organization in particular, spends a ton of money and still hasn’t gone to a World Series for the past 13 years. Rather than make changes, the latest reports are that they will be keeping General Manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

Rinse the cleats and repeat.

Once the “award-winning journalist” Martino’s questionable story dropped, social media went wild:

FANS THAT NOW WANT AARON JUDGE OUT BECAUSE HE CAN’T “HANDLE IT”

OTHERS CALLED OUT THE YANKEES FANS FOR BOOING

WE EVEN HAD CONSPIRACY TAKES (INCLUDING FROM MYSELF)

IS IT OKAY FOR FANS TO BOO THEIR OWN PLAYERS?

Fandom is a crazy thing. Fans feel like they are owed some sort of compensation or gratitude for rooting on a franchise. In a way they do – they dish out a TON of hard-earned money to go to a game.

If a player or coach performs poorly, it’s our right to boo the hell out of them. I would caution doing it to someone like Judge, who has done so much for the organization and gave Yankee fans a hell of a 62 home-run chase.

Fans, especially Yankees fans, expectations are win or go home. Most owners have instilled that into the fan’s mindsets for decades now. If a team is losing, fans are understandably frustrated and angry that they’re dropping hundreds of dollars on tickets and there is nothing to show for it.

JUDGE IS NOW STUCK IN THE MIDDLE

Personally, I don’t really believe Martino’s report. It reeks of something that a Front Office executive would leak to setup a fall person (the fans) if the Yankees don’t re-sign Judge.

Aaron Judge is now in a “damned if I do, damned if I don’t” position with the team. The Yankees have a TON of holes they need to fill, and Judge is going to commandeer $300+ million.

Already other suitors like the Giants and Dodgers are courting him.

By the way, Andy Martino – If Judge doesn’t come back, it’s NOT because of the boos and the high expectations from fans. That is absolute crap. Maybe for some players, but not Judge. That’s just a desperate insinuation.

The bottom line is, as Sinatra sang so eloquently, “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

Judge has made it here so far, but will the Yankees dish out enough money to continue giving him that chance.