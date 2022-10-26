Is Aaron Judge Already Gone From The Yankees?

After a historic season in which Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit an American League record 62 home runs, only to then be part of a monumental postseason collapse that saw the team get swept by the Houston Astros, the big question is will Judge return to the team?

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, #99 didn’t put fan’s concerns at ease.

Aaron Judge was asked if his goal is still to remain a Yankee as he hits free agency:



“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes. But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens.” pic.twitter.com/SNU1F1coma — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 24, 2022

Yikes.

Before this season started, the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension. He declined it and said he wouldn’t talk about his contract for the rest of the season.

As the four-time All Star went on a home-run hitting spectacle, Yankees fans (including myself) were all but certain that the Yanks were going to re-sign him. Social media was demanding it. Every day there were tweets screaming, “Pay that man!”

But now after the team’s disastrous postseason, the team needs help nearly EVERYWHERE.

LOTS OF QUESTION MARKS FOR NEXT YEAR’S YANKEES LINEUP

The Yankees postseason STUNK. Judge hit over .300 in the regular season only to hit .139 with two homers in nine postseason games. Stanton was nowhere to be found. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa proved what we all knew — other than the Yankees analytics department — that he can’t defend at shortstop and that he can’t hit in the Majors. Matt Carpenter was a guaranteed strike out every time he came up to bat.

The Yankees paid $50 million to get Josh Donaldson from the Twins only to have him hit .213, his lowest batting average in a decade.

Oh, and he struck out SIXTEEN TIMES in the postseason.

Both the players and the team’s reliance on analytics — that clearly didn’t work out the way they intended — doomed any hopes of a postseason run. It was literally pathetic to see them get swept by the Astros, of all teams. Houston straight up owns New York right now.

In the words of Michael Scott, “How the turntables.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting into a double play against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field on October 3, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

COULD THE YANKEES ACTUALLY LOSE OUT ON AARON JUDGE?

So the question remains – do the Yankees pay upwards of $300+ million to keep Judge, as well as add him some additional years?

By paying Judge that much money, will the team be sacrificing elsewhere?

Could you imagine if the Yankees actually let Judge walk?

It is a realistic possibility.

According to NJ.com, the San Francisco Giants say they will not be out bid on the star outfielder.

There’s also talk the Dodgers are interested.

And I’m sure that the Yankees crosstown rival New York Mets and billionaire owner Steve Cohen would LOVE to stick it to the Bronx Bombers by taking their star.

The question must also be asked: is Judge frustrated with the Yankees as an organization? Both manager Aaron Boone and General Manager Brian Cashman are expected to return next year. After another year of trades and signings that haven’t resulted in a World Series appearance, let alone a championship, will Judge pursue a more competent team and front office?

Based on Judge’s earlier answer, he’s not giving any hints otherwise.