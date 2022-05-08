Archie Manning Expresses Concern Over ‘Wild West’ NIL Landscape

As the latest Manning quarterback prodigy — Arch Manning — continues his recruitment process, his grandfather — Archie Manning — has aired his concerns over name, image and likeness (NIL).

With donors increasingly striking deals with players before they sign letter of intents nowadays, Archie Manning said at the first annual Nick Saban Legacy Award ceremony Monday in Birmingham that he doesn’t want the game he loves to become ruined by NIL.

“I wish they were a little more uniform in nature throughout the school,” Archie Manning said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s like the wild, wild west. I do know I love the game of college football and I don’t want it ruined.”

Per the latest valuations, Arch Manning’s NIL value is estimated to be between $2.5-$3 million by the time football season rolls around. The class of 2023 No. 1 prospect appears to have narrowed his list of schools down to three: Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

Like the 1971 NFL second-overall pick, others in the college football community have expressed their concerns with NIL. During this week’s NIL meetings in Phoenix, Colorado athletic director Rick George said that some of the tactics used by schools are unacceptable.

“This is the time we have to put our stake in the ground,” George said. “This is not acceptable. What we’re doing is not good for intercollegiate athletics, and it has got to stop.”

