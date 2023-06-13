Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning missed the early portion of Texas’ summer workouts earlier this month, for good reason, but that isn’t stopping him from getting better. As the focus turns toward his first fall in Austin, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024 is fine-tuning his craft just a few miles up the road. y

Although Manning carries the weight of his last name with him everywhere he goes, and is expected to be the next Longhorns legend, there is still a long way to go. Quinn Ewers will start this season, Maalik Murphy is set to serve as his backup, and the highly-touted freshman will presumably take a redshirt. That isn’t official yet, and he could see time in four games if he does go that route, so there is no reason not to preserve this first year of eligibility.

Manning is not ready for Big 12 or SEC competition yet. It was evident during the spring game that he is still only 18 years old and that there will be a learning curve.

It was also pretty clear in high school. Manning tore up far inferior defenses all throughout his senior season and broke records along the way, but struggled at times late in the year.

Arch Manning is still learning.

He’s still growing. He’s still getting it all figured out.

To help take the next step, Manning has been working closely with QB Country. It is one of the premier quarterback training programs in the South.

A.J. McCarron, Gardner Minshew, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones and Davis Mills are among the alums. Many of them still work with founder David Morris during the offseason of their NFL careers.

Manning recently joined up with QB Country in Dallas. In a clip that gives Longhorns fans a taste of their future, the young signal-caller was working primarily on his release and footwork.

Manning has a cannon, just like Archie, Peyton and Eli. He just has to figure out how to use it in a way that leads to success on the collegiate level. QB Country will help him get there!