Arch Manning Works On His Release With Top Quarterback Guru In Preparation For Learning Curve At Texas

updated

Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning missed the early portion of Texas’ summer workouts earlier this month, for good reason, but that isn’t stopping him from getting better. As the focus turns toward his first fall in Austin, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024 is fine-tuning his craft just a few miles up the road. y

Although Manning carries the weight of his last name with him everywhere he goes, and is expected to be the next Longhorns legend, there is still a long way to go. Quinn Ewers will start this season, Maalik Murphy is set to serve as his backup, and the highly-touted freshman will presumably take a redshirt. That isn’t official yet, and he could see time in four games if he does go that route, so there is no reason not to preserve this first year of eligibility.

Manning is not ready for Big 12 or SEC competition yet. It was evident during the spring game that he is still only 18 years old and that there will be a learning curve.

Steve Sarkisian Sets Realistic 2023 Expectations For Arch Manning After Up-And-Down Spring

It was also pretty clear in high school. Manning tore up far inferior defenses all throughout his senior season and broke records along the way, but struggled at times late in the year.

Arch Manning Throws 100-Yard Pick-Six As High School Career Ends Three Wins Short Of State Title In Brutal Blowout Loss

Arch Manning is still learning.

He’s still growing. He’s still getting it all figured out.

To help take the next step, Manning has been working closely with QB Country. It is one of the premier quarterback training programs in the South.

A.J. McCarron, Gardner Minshew, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones and Davis Mills are among the alums. Many of them still work with founder David Morris during the offseason of their NFL careers.

Arch Manning Breaks Down What He Learned In First Semester, Works Out With Davis Mills And High-Profile QB Coach In Offseason

Manning recently joined up with QB Country in Dallas. In a clip that gives Longhorns fans a taste of their future, the young signal-caller was working primarily on his release and footwork.

Manning has a cannon, just like Archie, Peyton and Eli. He just has to figure out how to use it in a way that leads to success on the collegiate level. QB Country will help him get there!

Arch Manningcollege footballTexas Longhorns

Written by Grayson Weir

Grayson doesn't drink coffee. He wakes up Jacked.

Leave a Reply