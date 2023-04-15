Arch Manning Greeted With Huge Ovation At Texas Spring Game

Videos by OutKick

It wasn’t quite as iconic as Tiger Woods’ Hello world, but the Arch Manning era at the University of Texas is off and running.

Peyton and Eli’s high-profile nephew threw his first pass in a Longhorn uniform during Saturday’s spring game — an 8-yard out to Thatcher Milton, which, as an aside, is an awesome name.

Texas Forever!

Arch Manning era begins at Texas during spring game

Well, there you have it. Just like that, another Manning is under center in the football world. It’s been a few years since we had one, so it’s cool to see.

Look, I know it’s just a pass in a stupid, meaningless spring game, but they don’t call OutKick the Arch Watchers for nothing!

OK, they don’t call us that — but we do cover Arch Manning like Tom Brady in his prime and he hasn’t done diddly yet. That’s fair, but at least we haven’t called him the Paige Spiranac of Texas … yet.

But, all the greats have to start somewhere, and Sir Arch’s Texas career is now underway.

Looks like the small crowd was pleased to see him, too.

(Not small — actually huge. What a sport!)

Give ’em hell, Arch!

Arch Manning gets a big ovation as he enters the spring game. pic.twitter.com/EBTWa04kZz — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 15, 2023

Looking forward to watching Arch Manning get some snaps in the Texas Spring Game ‼️



The No. 1 Player in the ‘23 Class had an exceptional career at Isidore Newman HS (LA)



The Longhorns landed No. 1 QBs in back to back classes 🤘🏽



(📸: Longhorn Network)https://t.co/i1VEKQIZqb pic.twitter.com/vlZl3ht2rT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2023