The New TV Series ‘Silo’ Has A Stacked Cast And Fascinating Premise

“Silo” looks like it might be a fascinating TV series from Apple.

There was some hype and chatter about the series in early March, and the official full trailer dropped Thursday.

There’s no doubt the show looks incredibly trippy, and Apple describes the plot as, “In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.”

There’s no doubt you’re going to get some serious “Lost” and possibly even some “Westworld” vibes from the preview. Give it a watch below.

Will “Silo” be a hit?

Whenever breaking down whether or not a show will be a hit, there are three things that come to the top of the list:

Is the premise interesting?

Is the cast strong?

Does the network/streaming company have a proven record?

If you can hit yes on at least two of those, there’s a great chance the series will be solid. Hit all three and it’s borderline impossible to fail.

Let’s run down the list for “Silo.”

“Silo” features a very strong cast. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Is the premise interesting? The show will follow people living in an underground silo after the world has apparently fallen apart.

We all know post-apocalyptic content can fly. “The Last of Us” just finished an insane first season and took entertainment by storm.

If done correctly, post-apocalyptic is a template that can be a guaranteed hit.

What about the cast and network history?

The good news is the cast is also strong. While the cast is definitely not the most powerful lineup viewers have ever seen, it’s solid for TV.

Will Patton (“Yellowstone” and “Remember the Titans”), Tim Robbins (“Shawshank Redemption”), Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”), Rashida Jones (“Parks and Rec”) and Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune”) are all very talented.

For a streaming show, that’s about as good as you’re going to get if you’re not going to land a major A-list face.

“Silo” has plenty of potential. (Credit: Apple TV+)

For point three, Apple also is known for pumping out exception content. “Defending Jacob” and “Black Bird” were two of the best shows made over the past few years, especially the latter.

Apple has very deep pockets and can afford the highest production quality on the market.

Will “Silo” be a hit for Apple TV+? (Credit: Apple TV+)

Add all three pieces up, and the potential is there. “Silo” still has to deliver, but there’s plenty to be excited about when it premieres May 5.