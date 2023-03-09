Apple TV+’s Upcoming Series ‘Silo’ Looks Like A Complete Mind-Bender

Videos by OutKick

“Silo” looks like it has a lot of potential to be a huge hit.

Right now, it seems like there’s been a resurgence of entertainment options as studios attempt to pump out fun content over woke garbage.

“Silo” on Apple TV+ looks awesome. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Whether it’s “Yellowstone,” “The Last of Us” or something else, it feels like viewers have a lot more options than we’re used to. Now, “Silo” is the latest series that might impress.

The plot of the series is described as follows:

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, viewers might be in for a real sinister and mind-bending ride in the series with Tim Robbins, Rebecca Ferguson, Will Patton and Common.

Give the preview a watch below.

“Silo” looks loaded with potential.

What do we all think about the preview? I think it looks damn good. As I’ve said before, anything that is dark and mysterious is generally something I’ll check out.

That’s why season one of “True Detective” and the first season of “Westworld” are both all-timers. This looks different, but still has a similar vibe.

What is out there and what is going on? That’s something viewers are going to have to find out when the series premieres May 5.

Will “Silo” be a hit? (Credit: Apple TV+)

Focus on great content.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but the formula for entertainment success isn’t terribly difficult. Just give fans something super fun. Give viewers something we can sink our teeth into.

Nobody is watching TV to get a lecture. We’re watching to have a great time. That’s why “The Terminal List,” “Jack Ryan” and anything Taylor Sheridan touches is great.

Those projects have one goal and one goal only: pure, unfiltered entertainment. If “Silo” does the same, it should do well.

“Silo” premieres May 5 on Apple TV+. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Make sure to catch it May 5, and then check back for a review once we have one. I’ll definitely give it a shot.