Apple Employees Say Returning to Office is Racist and Sexist

Apple Inc. plans to ease workers back into the office by the end of May with a flexible three-day-a-week work schedule, the company announced last week. To that, Apple employees say racist and sexist and neuro-normative.

Company employees have formed a workers’ rights group named Apple Together to fight back against the shield. These workers mean business.

Here’s the group’s response to having to work three days in an office, we highlighted the good parts:

Apple will likely always find people willing to work here, but our current policies requiring everyone to relocate to the office their team happens to be based in, and being in the office at least 3 fixed days of the week, will change the makeup of our workforce. It will make Apple younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied, in short, it will lead to privileges deciding who can work for Apple, not who’d be the best fit. Privileges like “being born in the right place so you don’t have to relocate”, or “being young enough to start a new life in a new city/country” or “having a stay-at-home spouse who will move with you”. And privileges like being born into a gender that society doesn’t expect the majority of care-work from, so it’s easy to disappear into an office all day, without doing your fair share of unpaid work in society. Or being rich enough to pay others to do your care-work for you. Instead of throwing money at the problem and just increasing referral bonuses to replace those of our colleagues, who left over the executive team’s inflexibility, how about we create a work environment where everyone, who wants to work at Apple, is able to do so?

So a hybrid workplace, three days in the office while two days remote, is an example of white-man supremacy. That damn white male privilege strikes again.

Say what you will about Apple products, but this is a company that needs new hiring practices immediately. Apple employees include failed sportscaster Katie Nolan, the now failing Jon Stewart, and all of these whiny schmucks who are using race to avoid having to take a shower before 3 pm.

An elite group, no doubt.

It’s unfortunate that Apple Together didn’t label the company’s return to office plans as transphobic. That’s always a good one. Try harder.