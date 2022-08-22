The AP Wants You To Stop Calling Ships, Storms And Siri ‘She’ Because It’s Misgendering

The Associated Press has updated its style guide with the feelings of ships, nations, storms, and voice assistants (Siri) in mind. Apparently, we’ve all been misgendering these things all this time.

The AP Stylebook official Twitter account shared an update Monday afternoon telling people to stop referring to storms, ships, nations and Siri as ‘she.’ All of those things are gender neutral, apparently, so calling them ‘she’ is wildly offensive and disrespectful.

‘It’ is the preferred pronoun for ships, storms, Siri and nations, according to the AP.

Our style: Don't use the pronoun "she" in reference to nations, ships, storms or voice assistants except in direct quotations. Use "it" instead. — APStylebook (@APStylebook) August 22, 2022

It’s a shame we’ve all been calling ships and storms ‘she’ all of these years, let’s hope they don’t learn how to make a Twitter account and cancel every one of us.

People have referred to ships as ‘she’ for generations, and they’ll continue to call them by the name both in written and spoken contexts.

It is generally accepted that ships are referred to as ‘she’ or ‘her’ due to language evolution from the Latin word for ship ‘Navis’ being feminine, according to numerous websites.

Ships are often named after a woman, but it’s safe to say the AP doesn’t want anyone to assume a ship’s gender based on a name alone.

As for storms, meteorologists have been officially using male and female proper nouns to name them since 1978.

The AP telling folks not to refer to ‘Siri’ or ‘Alexa’ as ‘she’ may be the wildest suggestion of them all. It’s not our fault Apple and Amazon made both their names and voices effeminate.