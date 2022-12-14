AOC’s Climate Change Documentary Fails Hard, Earns $81 Per Theater In Debut Week

Squad leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s documentary on climate change debuted in theaters over the weekend.

Film critics say the film titled “To the End” is splendid. It holds a 88% “fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The doc has not yet generated an average rating from the audience.

But despite critics raving about AOC’s beauty and intelligence, moviegoers have shown no such interest in the film.

The documentary earned an average of just $81 per theater during its debut weekend. “To the End” sits atop no lists of box office successes.

According to Exhibitor Relations, the documentary garnered a mere $9,667 across 120 theaters.

AOC made a doc. No one watched.

AOC, the Documentarian

A failure this great falls on par with the embarrassment that is Jemele Hill’s book sales. Per publishing data, Hill’s new self-purported journey in overcoming racism has sold just $5,034 copies after a month.

AOC, Hill, racial hysteria, and climate change propaganda play well on social media. The press loves those women and their “issues.” Yet most of the country does not care.

There’s minimal demand to buy a ticket to watch rich, privileged women stroll around and screech about climate change. Much of the public can’t even afford to go to the theaters amid rampant inflation under Joe Biden.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT WHIP KATHERINE CLARK SAYS CHILD WAKES UP WITH NIGHTMARES OVER ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’

Here’s the trailer for the wealthy lady warning that global climate change poses a severe threat to the American way of life:

This is the second failed project between Cortez and the duo of Rachel Lears and Robin Blotnick, the creators of the doc.

In 2019, Lears and Blotnick produced the film “Knock Down the House,” a project that revolved around the 2018 congressional primary campaign of AOC. Likewise, this film garnered universal acclaim among critics

“Knock Down the House” earned 99% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the public approved at only 11%.

The disconnect between the media and the public is substantial. And it’s escalating.

Thereby expect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to earn a bevy of awards for her loose-with-the-facts documentary on climate change. In 2019, she was nominated for an Emmy for narrating the dud seven-minute film called “Art of the Green New Deal.”

One could blame racism that AOC was nominated but not victorious. I certainly do.