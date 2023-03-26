AOC Makes TikTok Debut To Defend TikTok, Makes About As Much Sense As You’d Expect, Which Is Zero

Videos by OutKick

I hope you’re sitting down for this, but even after what seemed like damning testimony TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made her debut on the app to support it.

…Yeah, that’s dumb enough to sound like something she would do.

Never mind all those security concerns that have been front of mind for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as well as the Biden administration, AOC says something just doesn’t seem right about banning the Chinese-owned social media platform.

She laid out her arguments against this kind of ban in her first TikTok video.

I have to give credit where credit is due, if there was any politician who would be wasting their time and outs on TikTok I would’ve bet it was her, Good on her for holding out as long as she did).

Now, before we go nuts bashing her, let’s see her reasons for why an app that is almost certainly a front for Chinese cyber espionage should remain on millions of US devices/

Ms. AOC, the floor is yours.

Ocasio-Cortez Makes Her Pro-TikTok Case

AOC argued that we shouldn’t ban TikTok because this kind of ban is unprecedented. Well, there’s a first time for everything, and frankly, it’s the first time it’s been worth doing.

She argued that other social media companies take personal information from users as well.

“Major social media companies are allowed to collect troves of deeply personal data about you that you don’t know about without any really significant regulation whatsoever,” she said.

“The United States is one of the only developed nations in the world that has no significant data or privacy protection laws on the books.”

AOC Turns To Her Feelings For Pro-TikTok Stance

She also seemed to argue that one of the reasons the app shouldn’t face a ban is because so many people use it. Yes, because there’s nowhere else they could share dumb videos of themselves dancing.

As you might expect, she capped off her argument in her inimitable style.

What was her final argument for why she’s against a bipartisan (remember that word? It can still happen) push to ban the app?

“It just doesn’t feel right to me,” she said.

Welp. Glad to see where legislating is based on feelings instead of facts.

That always works terribly.

