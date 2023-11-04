Antonio Pierce Is Proud Of How Jimmy Garoppolo Handled Being Benched

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback. But at least he’s handling it well.

That’s according to the Raiders’ interim head coach Antonio Pierce — who raved to reporters Friday about how Jimmy G. reacted to the news of his demotion. And that’s never an easy conversation to have.

“You’re sensitive to it, but you’re direct. You just nip it in the bud, which we did. We talked about it like grown men,” Pierce said.

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract with Las Vegas in March. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Now, rookie Aidan O’Connell will replace Garoppolo under center.

“But at the end of the day, Jimmy is on our team. Jimmy’s still a captain. Jimmy’s still a leader,” Pierce said. “I’m sure at some point, Jimmy’s going to have the ball in his hand again. Things happen. It’s the National Football League. You’re never going to say, ‘It’s 100 percent this is how we’re going to do it.’ Things can happen.”

Garoppolo’s benching was just a part of widespread changes in Las Vegas this week that included the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

These personnel moves came just one day after the Raiders’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football — a loss so frustrating it had wide receiver Davante Adams slamming his helmet after several missed throws by Garoppolo.

we could have looked back at a MNF game where Davante Adams had a 98-yard TD and a 60-yard TD



but we got this from Jimmy G instead 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/iQLBx3TVDj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 31, 2023

The Raiders host the New York Giants Sunday afternoon. And while Garoppolo will be on the bench, Pierce says he’s “appreciative” of the 32-year-old QB’s contributions to the team.

“Since Jimmy has been here, he’s done nothing but become a pro and really taught our team to be a pro and also how to win,” Pierce said. “And when I say win, I’m not talking about on the grass always. I’m talking about in the meeting rooms, how to carry yourself, how to talk, how to handle adverse situations, and that’s what I’m proud of.”

That’s certainly what Jimmy G. wants to put on his resume: I win in the meeting room.

Oof.

