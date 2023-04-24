Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown had a very bizarre response to reportedly having child support issues.

Brown had a warrant issued for his arrest in Florida after allegedly not paying child support, according to TMZ. However, the former NFL player later posted an Instagram message showing he paid more than $33,000 in order to clear the issue up. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the issue is over after the payment.

Brown decided to address the situation with the media and claimed it’s much bigger than just him.

“Yeah well first off, anytime you say a guy own a team, there’s going to be some garnish in the wages, but let’s get this clear, I paid my bills, I’m a professional. It’s about running the Empire and running the business. We don’t need negativity on my name, it’s bigger than me,” the former Buccaneers receiver and current Albany Empire owner told WRGB over the weekend.

Antonio Brown just can’t stay out of the news.

As I pointed out when the warrant was allegedly issued, Antonio Brown seems to always end up in the headline for all the wrong reasons.

He hasn’t played an NFL game since he quit on the Bucs during a game against the Jets in 2021. However, he’s definitely remained relevant in the news.

Antonio Brown claims he pays his bills in response to child support drama. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brown trolled Tom Brady as his marriage fell apart, shared a fake nude photo of Gisele, shared a sexual image of a non-consenting woman, claimed Brady cursed out his agent and just recently had a full blown meltdown involving a security guard during a National Arena League game.

Now, he’s out here talking about how his reported child support issues are “bigger” than just him. By definition, child support payments are very literally not bigger than the person issuing them and the kid receiving the money.

The situation is definitely not bigger than AB, but he’s out here trying to act like a mogul. It’s downright bizarre.

Antonio Brown should focus on finding a way to stay out of the news instead of talking about running a business after allegedly falling behind on his child support. Of course, that likely won’t happen. He loves the spotlight far too much to give it up.