Antisemitic Women’s Soccer Player Flashes Nazi Salute, Yells ‘Heil Hitler’ At Pro-Israel Rally

Videos by OutKick

You’d have to be a real lowlife to pull out a ‘Sieg Heil’ salute in 2023.

Well, Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel — who played soccer in 2022 for the hyper-progressive, L.A.-based Angel City Football Club — is that type of degenerate and is getting bashed for her Nazi salute in front of pro-Israel activists at a rally in Beverly Hills. The activists were denouncing Hamas’ war crimes, including murdering innocent people. And Van Ginkel seems to be on Hamas’ side based on her demonstration.

Van Ginkel sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by men’s pro soccer player Samim Haydari before lowering the window and committing the antisemitic gestures. The two were at a traffic light, close to the pro-Israel activists on the sidewalk.

Both players deleted their social media accounts after footage of the heinous salute went viral on Monday. She was also heard yelling, “Heil Hitler,” which prompted activists to yell back, “Shame on you!”

The Brazilian-born soccer player played at WVU from 2017 to 2021. Van Ginkel had a brief stint with Angel City F.C. — she previously played overseas with Spanish pro soccer team RCD Espanyol and Mexican soccer club Tigres UANL.

WATCH:

Beverly Hills, CA – car driving by a pro Israel rally yesterday stopped to shout “Heil Hitler” then proceeded to throw up a Nazi salute (caught on camera).



Recognize them? DM us. pic.twitter.com/pX9U6N4NPU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 6, 2023

Van Ginkel’s actions at the rally were reprehensible, to the point where Angel City tried distancing themselves from their former player.

Then again, based on their social media, Angel City is a notoriously woke sports club, which doesn’t give the best confidence in their stance on Hamas war crimes.

“Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel (stefvangi21) does not play for Angel City Football Club, nor has she been affiliated with the club since November 2022. We condemn her recent actions and statements.”

At 25 years of age, Van Ginkel’s career may be over before it truly started.

Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel (stefvangi21) does not play for Angel City Football Club, nor has she been affiliated with the club since November 2022.



We condemn her recent actions and statements. — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) November 7, 2023