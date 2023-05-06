Anti Trans UFC Star Jake Shields Who Challenged 10 Transgender Fighters Has Offer Taken Up By Wrestler Who Says He Will F*** Him Up

Videos by OutKick

Accomplished UFC fighter Jake Shields has been outspoken about his anti-trans views and the 5-time champion took to social media back in April challenging the “10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight.”

“Since trans men are real men I would like to challenge the 10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight.”

Shields then took the offer to another level.

“I fight them with no training and no rest between each fight.”

He doubled down when there weren’t any takers despite his offer getting over a million views.

Shields has aired his controversial views about transgender issues on more than one occasion, including a now-deleted Tweet calling for public executions for anyone who supported children in transitioning from one gender to another.

After suffering a decision loss to former Bellator middleweight champion Hector Lombard at UFC 171 in 2014, Shields was let go from the MMA.

Well it took a few weeks, but now Shields has an opponent who didn’t hold back with his intentions to fight the controversial MMA competitor. Mack Beggs – an amateur wrestler and transgender man – has now stepped up to take him on.

Though he has no professional fighting experience and is at a natural disadvantage due to his status as a biological female, Beggs didn’t hold back when accepting Sheilds’ offer.

‘We just going to make this an official call out, but Jake Shields I will take you up on your offer,’ he said. But the offer isn’t going to be 10 versus one and 10 trans men you’re going to be fighting for the rest of the night.

“You’re going to do a one-on-one type match. You’re going to do it right. If you’re going to call yourself a fighter do it f***ing right. Like, that’s just f***ing disrespectful. It’s disrespectful to the sport of MMA for you to just be like ‘oh yeah let me just call out 10 trans men and I’ll f***ing whoop them.”

Beggs continued to defend trans fighters in his official challenge to Shields.

“And [to ask] if there even is any trans man fighters out there. And there is. The fact that everyone is like ‘oh yeah like trans women are f***ing up the fighting world. Hey, we still here too bro.”

“We still here, we’ve always been here.”

The trans amateur then took an odd stance claiming Shields and people who think like him have a “fetish” which is a bizarre take to say the least.

“It’s the fact that y’all are so fixated and hyper-fixated and have some f***ing fetish with trans women that you even forget that we f***ing out here and we going to f*** you up.”

Beggs then took the trash talk to another level.

“I’m specifically going to f*** you up Jake Shields.”

Mack Beggs competes in wrestling (photo from his Instagram)

Upon first glance, it’s hard to imagine a biological female even lasting a round with a seasoned MMA fighter like Shields.

Beggs was forced to wrestle against girls while transitioning from female to male in high school.

He won the Texas state girls’ wrestling championship two years running after being denied entry into the men’s division because Texas law requires students to compete under the gender listed on their birth certificate.

‘I can say that I was biologically a woman, so technically there was no advantage,’ Beggs said in 2021.

Either way, Beggs now fully identifies as male and Shields has accepted the offer. A date is yet to be set but this will be a must-see matchup for sure.