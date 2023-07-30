Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts do not plan to start Anthony Richardson during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. That may be difficult if he continues to do freakish things at training camp and into the preseason.

Richardson, who was perhaps the most contentious prospect in the most recent NFL Draft, had absolutely zero chance of being a first round pick last September. He would have likely fallen somewhere between the fourth and seventh rounds.

That was the case all of the way into October, if not November and December.

Richardson was not a sexy pick.

I’m just trying to understand what Anthony Richardson thought would happen on this play besides the obvious interception. pic.twitter.com/pHnJ20vomt — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) October 3, 2022

His on-field record was a concern. His lack of experience didn’t do him any favors. There were concerns about his accuracy and decision-making. It wasn’t going to happen.

And then, out of nowhere, his draft stock skyrocketed. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound quarterback parlayed his insane NFL Combine performance and strong Pro Day into becoming a top-five pick.

Anthony Richardson is competing for the starting job.

By all accounts, the rookie out of Florida has been impressive during the early portion of his rookie season. His defensive teammates don’t like practicing against him.

#Colts DE: Kwity Paye on what it's like practicing against a QB like Anthony Richardson:



"It's demoralizing honestly…" pic.twitter.com/Cz1oFb3PPX — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) July 30, 2023

Gardner Minshew, the other legitimate option at the position, also likes what he has seen.

Although Richardson has been impressive, the job is not his — yet.

In an ideal world, Indianapolis would prefer to roll Minshew out to begin the year as its rookie continues to develop. There will be some growing pains for Richardson on the NFL level and it would be better to work out the kinks before throwing him out to the wolves.

That just may not be possible. Minshew has proved to be a solid backup with the ability to step up and win games, but the excitement surrounding Richardson might force the Colts’ hand.

This young man told me he’s from Panama City, Fla, but he’s been a big #Colts fan all of his life. He’s also a huge #Gators fan, so his family flew to Indy so he could get the best of both worlds with Anthony Richardson. https://t.co/gcYZea5UF9 pic.twitter.com/Q8q0SdjG4H — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 30, 2023

He might even win the job outright.

Training camp is underway. Thus, it is the time of year where fans freak out over 15/20-second clips of their team competing against a ghost defense or throwing against undrafted rookies. It’s tradition!

Richardson already has the throw of training camp. He uncorked an off-balance, cross-body bomb that dropped perfectly into the out-stretched arms of his receiver for six and had the place buzzing.

Although one throw from one portion of one practice doesn’t mean anything, it was impressive. Richardson’s laser was not unlike the pass that went insanely viral from Zach Wilson’s Pro Day and led him to become a top-five pick two years ago.

Please take your seats because the Anthony Richardson hype train is leaving the station!