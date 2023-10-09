It’s The Garnder Minshew Show In Indy For The Next Month, And That’s Great News For NFL Bros

Videos by OutKick

It appears the Gardner Minshew show is back on the menu after Anthony Richardson suffered an injury Sunday.

Minshew was pressed into service when Richardson got hurt on a designed QB run against the Titans. The former Washington State star led the Colts to a 23-16 win coming off the bench.

Now, it sounds like fans better get used to seeing Minshew slinging in blue and white.

Throwing shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Richardson’s initial diagnosis is a grade 3 AC joint sprain. That means the 2023 first round pick will miss at least a month of action.

Slide right in Gardner Minshew. It’s your time to shine.

Gardner Minshew expected to start for the Colts for at least a month.

The NFL is simply way more fun when Gardner Minshew is starting and flying high. The man is a content machine, and in a world lacking authenticity, he has it in overflowing amounts. Minshew is wildly entertaining.

Whether it’s living out of a bus, sleeping on a mattress he found in the garbage or embracing the great outdoors, Minshew knows how to keep people entertained.

He might not be the best QB in the NFL, but there’s a serious argument to be made he’s the electric. The dude rocks long hair and a beard that looks like what you’d expect to see guys with at your local dive bars.

Gardner Minshew expected to start several weeks for the Colts after Anthony Richardson suffered an injury. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Now, he’s slated to be under center for the next several games as Anthony Richardson heals up. If there’s one thing the NFL world knows about Gardner Minshew it’s that you can’t let him get hot.

If you do, all bets are off.

I couldn’t have cared less about the Colts going into the season. Not my team. Not my concern. Now, I’m locked in to see what America’s most fascinating QB can do now that he’s back under center. Win or lose, you know Gardner Minshew is going to put on a show and that’s why fans are tuning in.