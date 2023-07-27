Gardner Minshew Is Very Frugal, Slept On A Mattress He Found In The Garbage

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew isn’t a big fan of spending much cash.

Minshew has earned just under $5.2 million since entering the NFL in 2019, and he’s due to make $3.5 million in his first season with the Colts.

However, you won’t find him in the club buying $1,000 bottles or purchasing fancy cars. It’s just not going to happen.

ESPN published an awesome look at the former Washington State star, and it’s revealed he still drives the 2011 Acura his parents gave him for high school graduation, and other than the occasional first class plane ticket (we’ve all been there!), the average person would “have no idea” Minshew is an NFL QB who has earned millions.

Gardner Minshew isn’t a big spender, despite making millions of dollars. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gardner Minshew has long been a thrifty guy.

Minshew didn’t just start being frugal once he had millions and was playing in the NFL. It started long before that.

The ESPN profile revealed Minshew slept on a mattress and box spring that he found next to a dumpster upon transferring to Washington State.

You know you’re a gritty dude when you sleep on a mattress somebody else was trying to throw away. Let’s hope he at least had it cleaned first.

However, there’s a high chance because his entire budget for furniture at Washington State was just $15. You can’t even buy a solid case of beer for $15.

He bought a $5 side table and a $10 dresser, according to ESPN.

Gardner Minshew slept on a mattress he found in the trash. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

It seems unlikely Minshew will ever go broke.

After this season, Minshew will have earned more than $8.7 million in the NFL. After Uncle Sam and his agent get a cut, it’s safe to assume he’ll have netted roughly $4 million.

It’s a rough guess but probably pretty accurate. It seems very unlikely Gardner Minshew will ever end in a sequel of “Broke” if ESPN ever makes one with his current spending habits.

The man is driving a car that was given to him during Barack Obama’s first term in the White House. He slept on a mattress he found in the trash. He might buy the rare first class plane ticket, but that’s not going to bankrupt someone with his net worth if it rarely happens.

You know what bankrupts athletes? Too many houses and cars, bad business deals and child support payments they can’t keep up with. That’s how a lot of pro athletes go broke.

They don’t go broke because of an occasional first class ticket to Las Vegas.

Gardner Minshew doesn’t have expensive tastes. (Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports)

A fool and his money quickly part ways. It’s some of the best advice a person can learn. Unfortunately, a lot of people think they need to spend in order to impress in the social media era. It’s foolish and dumb. It’s also a problem Gardner Minshew doesn’t have. More athletes should follow his lead.