Anthony Edwards Fined By NBA For Tossing Chair At Workers In Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has to pay $50,000 in fines after swinging a chair out of frustration during the NBA Playoffs, which almost hit two workers at Ball Arena in Denver.

Edwards and the T-Wolves were eliminated by the Nuggets (4-1) moments before Ant’s tirade. He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault.

As previously reported on OutKick, footage of the incident showed Edwards walking toward the locker room in apparent frustration, grabbing a chair and swinging it.

The chair landed near two Nuggets staff members, both of whom asked to press charges against Edwards, claiming the incident led to bodily injuries.

Via the video that was included in this report, looks like the contact was unintentional from Edwards — picking up a chair and tossing it to the floor while running to the tunnel.



The article said two staff members were “injured” and asked to press charges against Edwards. https://t.co/f7kdF8eUyh pic.twitter.com/wqMNyGv9SP — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) April 26, 2023

NBA Communications released a statement Wednesday:

“NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced today that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena.

“In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’: conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1PzBCKEo51 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 9, 2023

NBA players continue to find new ways to get in trouble: from flipping off players and missing media sessions to swinging seats.

The T-Wolves released a statement on the incident at the time.

Minnesota’s statement read: “We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”