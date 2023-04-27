Attorney For Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Hits Back Against ‘Baseless’ Assault Claim

Videos by OutKick

The assault claims made against Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards are absolutely bogus, Ant’s lawyer said following the Denver Police Department’s decision to pursue charges.

Edwards is facing potential legal issues over a flare-up he had Tuesday night. The 21-year-old flung a chair out of frustration after a disappointing 112-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The chair landed next to two women attending Ball Arena that night.

READ: TIMBERWOLVES INVESTIGATING ANTHONY EDWARDS AFTER TOSSING CHAIR AT NUGGETS PERSONNEL; STAFF MEMBERS PRESS FOR ASSAULT CHARGE

Both women, one of them a security guard, claim to have suffered injuries and asked to press charges against Edwards after the scene.

Lawyer States Claim For Anthony Edwards’ Innocence

As a result, Edwards faces a potential assault charge for the act of aggression.

WATCH:

Anthony Edwards could face legal action,per @DenverSportsCom



“A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair & swung it, striking a security guard…A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured & asked to file charges.”



pic.twitter.com/gtSYeMA5YR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

No details have been released on the extent of the women’s injuries. Neither of them required medical attention after the chair toss.

Edwards’ lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, spoke out to give the young NBA star’s side of the matter, stating that it was a “heat of the moment” incident and that Edwards was not targeting the women.

“With the game over, Anthony’s exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later,” Steinberg announced via TMZ Sports.

“As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone. Despite these innocent facts, the Denver Police Department inexplicably chose to charge Anthony with two counts of misdemeanor assault. Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.”

The Timberwolves added in a statement on Wednesday that they are aware of the situation and investigating the matter.

Anthony Edwards, 21, facing off against the Denver Nuggets. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, should Edwards have kept his cool after losing the game? Certainly, while also acknowledging that Edwards’ postgame flare-up wasn’t that big of a deal based on the lack of deliberation (not official legal advice).

Had Anthony Edwards flung the chair into a crowd of fans, knowing that people could hurt, we’d be discussing a whole different case.

Edwards and the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs following the Game 5 loss against the one-seeded Nuggets. The former No. 1 pick averaged 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in five games against Denver.